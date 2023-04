Irina Alekseeva (5-1) took the victory against Stephanie Egger (8-4) of Switzerland via kneebar, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29. The women’s bantamweight bout ended at 2 minute and 11 seconds into the first round following the tap.

Alekseeva locked up the submission in round one ? #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/3BfBkW3vnf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 29, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon full fight card results.