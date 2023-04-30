Search
Bare Knuckle

James Brown takes stoppage win against Mike Alvarado at BKFC 41

Parviz Iskenderov

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold

James Brown (2-0) secured his second win, spoiling Mike Alvarado’s (0-1) bare knuckle boxing debut, when the pair squared off at BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. After examining the former WBO light welterweight world champion after the second rounded, the doctor called it a day due to cuts and injuries on his face and head.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 30.

Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097