James Brown takes stoppage win against Mike Alvarado at BKFC 41

James Brown (2-0) secured his second win, spoiling Mike Alvarado’s (0-1) bare knuckle boxing debut, when the pair squared off at BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. After examining the former WBO light welterweight world champion after the second rounded, the doctor called it a day due to cuts and injuries on his face and head.
In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 30.
