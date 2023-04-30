James Brown takes stoppage win against Mike Alvarado at BKFC 41

James Brown (2-0) secured his second win, spoiling Mike Alvarado’s (0-1) bare knuckle boxing debut, when the pair squared off at BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. After examining the former WBO light welterweight world champion after the second rounded, the doctor called it a day due to cuts and injuries on his face and head.

Mike Alvarado is a bloody mess as we end the second. #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/Lupb6plYWp — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

After examining the injuries on Mike Alvarado's face and head, the doctor waves it off, declaring James Brown the winner by TKO due to doctor stoppage. #BKFC41 on #FITE pic.twitter.com/FJbDnSUmWt — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 30.

Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card results.