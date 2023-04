Marcus McGhee (7-1) came out victorious when he faced Journey Newson (10-5) at UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29. A native of Phoenix, Arizona defeated his opponent from Beaverton, Oregon via rear-naked choke. The bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the second round following the tap.

McGhee earns the submission win on a weeks notice ? #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/jeemYJ41h4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 29, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

