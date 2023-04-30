Search
Bare Knuckle

Mike Perry vs Luke Rockhold full fight video highlights

Newswire

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold squared off in the main event of BKFC 41 live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. The contest featured former UFC fighter up against former UFC middleweight champion, who made his bare knuckle boxing debut.

The scheduled for five rounds light heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Perry took the win by TKO, as Rockhold retired in the second round.

In his previous outing last August 2022, Perry (3-0) defeated Michael Page by majority decision. In his BKFC debut in February 2022 he scored a unanimous decision against Julian Lane.

Luke Rockhold (0-1) failed his BKFC debut.

Check out Mike Perry vs Luke Rockhold full fight video highlights below.

Perry vs Rockhold full fight video highlights

Luke Rockhold makes his ring walk.

Here comes Mike Perry.

Mike Perry vs Luke Rockhold Round 1.

Luke Rockhold quits in Round 2.

Mike Perry, Connor McGregor post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card results.

Bare Knuckle

