Song Yadong and Ricky Simon squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 72 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29. The bantamweight contest featured No. 8 ranked contender of China up against No. 10 contender of the United States.

The scheduled for five rounds clash ended prior to the final bell. Yadong claimed the victory by TKO, dropping Simon with left hook and finishing him with punches. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 10 seconds into the fifth round.

Song Yadong improved to 20-7-1, 1 NC and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his pre previous bout via fourth round doctor stoppage against Cory Sandhagen. Ricky Simon dropped to 20-4, which snapped his five-win streak.

Check out Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon full fight video highlights below.

Song vs Simon full fight video highlights

Ricky Simon makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Song Yadong.

Fight time.

They've touch 'em up and we're ready to go! ?



Song Yadong and Ricky Simon are about to bring it in 25 minutes or less! #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/Jfj6UGLHiF — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) April 30, 2023

Round 1.

Movimiento calculados, como en un duelo de ajedrez ? #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/8Dm8hOQDvX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 30, 2023

Round 2.

Round 3.

Song mostrándose agresivo con los ataques en round 3 #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/Cu1PiFHNAD — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 30, 2023

Interesante pelea. Vamos a rounds 4?? y 5?? #UFCVegas72



Quién va a ganando? pic.twitter.com/L9HmLhIWzG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 30, 2023

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Oficial, @SongYaDongLFG ?? derrota a Ricky Simon por TKO en la estelar de #UFCVegas72 ? pic.twitter.com/hw9M4klLsF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 30, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon full fight card results.