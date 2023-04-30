UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 29. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.
Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon results.
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.
Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.