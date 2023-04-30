Search
UFC Vegas 72 results, Song vs Simon

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon aka UFC Vegas 72 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 29. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong (19-7-1, 1NC) of China and No. 10 Ricky Simon (20-3) of the United States. The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Caio Borralho (13-1, 1NC) of Brazil and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5, 1NC) of Poland.

Also on the card, Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) of Brazil and Cody Brundage (8-3) of the United States square off at middleweight. As well, Julian Erosa (28-11) of the United States and Fernando Padilla (14-4) of Mexico duel at featherweight. Plus, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-9-1) of Brazil takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0) of Dominican Republic at heavyweight. In addition, Josh Quinlan (6-0) faces his fellow-American Trey Waters (7-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon airs live on Sunday, April 30.

How to watch UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, April 29
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, April 30
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon results

Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
  • Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
  • Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Preliminary card

  • Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
  • Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
  • Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
  • Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
