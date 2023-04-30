UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon aka UFC Vegas 72 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 29. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong (19-7-1, 1NC) of China and No. 10 Ricky Simon (20-3) of the United States. The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Caio Borralho (13-1, 1NC) of Brazil and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5, 1NC) of Poland.

Also on the card, Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) of Brazil and Cody Brundage (8-3) of the United States square off at middleweight. As well, Julian Erosa (28-11) of the United States and Fernando Padilla (14-4) of Mexico duel at featherweight. Plus, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-9-1) of Brazil takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0) of Dominican Republic at heavyweight. In addition, Josh Quinlan (6-0) faces his fellow-American Trey Waters (7-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon airs live on Sunday, April 30.

How to watch UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, April 29

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, April 30

Main Card: 9 am AEST

Prelims: 6:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon results

Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Preliminary card

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth