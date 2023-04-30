Search
Boxing

Victor Morales Jr dominates Diego De La Hoya in second round to land Intercontinental belt

Parviz Iskenderov
Victor Morales Jr stops Diego De La Hoya in second round
Victor Morales Jr | Golden Boy / Cris Esquesda

Zepeda vs Arboleda

Victor Morales Jr (18-0-1, 9 KOs) dominated Diego De La Hoya (24-2, 11 KOs) when the pair squared off at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 29. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Vancouver, Washington’s 25-year-old claimed the win, as well as the WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt, against the 28-year-old native of Mexicali, Mexico via stoppage in the second round, twice sending him to the canvas with a big left along the way.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout was waved off by the referee at 1 minute and 8 seconds into the second round following the second eight count caused by liver shot.

“I wanted Diego to know that the power was there,” said Morales, Jr. “We called him out because I needed an opponent to bring out the best in me. I feel like I’m one of the best in my division, but I needed a good dance partner to prove it. I took the first round to figure him out and check his chin because I knew he was dehydrated. In the second I just hit the gas, no brakes. This title is the first of many more titles I know I am going to fight for.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

Get Zepeda vs Arboleda full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097