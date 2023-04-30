Victor Morales Jr (18-0-1, 9 KOs) dominated Diego De La Hoya (24-2, 11 KOs) when the pair squared off at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 29. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Vancouver, Washington’s 25-year-old claimed the win, as well as the WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt, against the 28-year-old native of Mexicali, Mexico via stoppage in the second round, twice sending him to the canvas with a big left along the way.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout was waved off by the referee at 1 minute and 8 seconds into the second round following the second eight count caused by liver shot.

“I wanted Diego to know that the power was there,” said Morales, Jr. “We called him out because I needed an opponent to bring out the best in me. I feel like I’m one of the best in my division, but I needed a good dance partner to prove it. I took the first round to figure him out and check his chin because I knew he was dehydrated. In the second I just hit the gas, no brakes. This title is the first of many more titles I know I am going to fight for.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

Get Zepeda vs Arboleda full fight card results.