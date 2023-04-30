Search
Boxing

William Zepeda stops Jaime Arboleda in second round to retain Continental Americas title

Parviz Iskenderov

Zepeda retains WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Arboleda live on DAZN

William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) came out on top when he faced Jaime Arboleda (19-3, 14 KOs) in the main event live stream on DAZN from College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. Undefeated San Mateo, Mexico’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion retained his belt by TKO with body shots.

Advertisements

“El Camaron” dominated former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger from Curundu, Panama, three times sending him to the canvas along the way. The referee stopped the fight at 2:16 in the second round.

“We prepared for a complicated fight, he was hungry to make a point,” said Zepeda. “We had planned to go to the body the first couple of rounds and end it at the top, but we were able to finish the job early with just getting him at the body.”

“I will prove to the world that I am the best at 135. I want to fight the best world champions out there. I signed up for boxing not ballet.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

Get Zepeda vs Arboleda full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097