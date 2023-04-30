William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) came out on top when he faced Jaime Arboleda (19-3, 14 KOs) in the main event live stream on DAZN from College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. Undefeated San Mateo, Mexico’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion retained his belt by TKO with body shots.

“El Camaron” dominated former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger from Curundu, Panama, three times sending him to the canvas along the way. The referee stopped the fight at 2:16 in the second round.

“We prepared for a complicated fight, he was hungry to make a point,” said Zepeda. “We had planned to go to the body the first couple of rounds and end it at the top, but we were able to finish the job early with just getting him at the body.”

“I will prove to the world that I am the best at 135. I want to fight the best world champions out there. I signed up for boxing not ballet.”

WHAT A FIGHT AND ROUND.@williamzepeda2 with 3 knockdowns in one round. #ZepedaArboleda | LIVE now on @DAZNBOXING pic.twitter.com/3rTmj5BfsG — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 30, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

