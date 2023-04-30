William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) and Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) battle it out live stream on DAZN from College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. The contest features undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion from San Mateo, Mexico up against former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger from Curundu, Panama. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, April 30.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event, Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico and Victor Morales Jr (17-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington duel for the WBA Intercontinental featherweight title. Also on the card, Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois and Estevan Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington meet in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania and Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico faceoff in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Among the bouts featured on Zepeda vs Arboleda undercard, Tristan Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas takes on Jonathan Rice (2-2, 2 KOs) of Cleburne, Texas in a six-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Caleb Suniga (1-0) of Austin, Texas faces Carlos Arroyo (5-22-1, 4 KOs) of Chichigalpa, Nicaragua in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Darius Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) of Houston, Texas meets Jay Williams (4-10) of West Monroe, Louisiana in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Roberto Cruz (8-0, 4 KOs) of Killeen, Texas and Tyrone Selders (9-15-2, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas clash in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 10 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

Zepeda vs Arboleda fight card

Get Zepeda vs Arboleda full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

Fredrick Lawson vs. Estevan Villalobos, 10 rounds, super welterweight

David Stevens vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Prelims

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jonathan Rice, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Caleb Suniga vs. Carlos Arroyo, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Jay Williams, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Roberto Cruz vs. Tyrone Selders, 6 rounds, super welterweight

William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda results