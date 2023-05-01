Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) and John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) square off in the main event at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The contest features undisputed super middleweight champion up against challenger from England. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Canelo makes the second defense of his title on Cinco de Mayo weekend and fights in front of his hometown crowd for the first time in over eleven and a half years. Ryder makes his second attempt to land world title.

The date when Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 7.

In the 12-round co-main event, Mexico’s Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs) of Panama. Also on the card, Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine and Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) of Latvia duel in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) of Australia battle it out in a 10-rounder for the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt.

Among other Canelo vs Ryder undercard bouts, Nathan Devon Rodriguez (10-0, 7 KOs) of the United States faces Alexander Mejia (19-5, 8 KOs) of Nicaragua in a 10-rounder at featherweight. As well, Bek Nurmaganbet (9-0, 7 KOs) of Kazakhstan takes on Argenis Espana (15-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Canelo vs Ryder tickets

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 6 at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico are on sale.

Canelo vs Ryder tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN PPV. The date is Saturday, May 6. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN and Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 7. The start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder in UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, May 7. The start time is scheduled for 12 am BST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST.

Canelo vs Ryder fight card

The current Canelo vs Ryder lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, 10 rounds, featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, 8 rounds, lightweight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto, 8 rounds, middleweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, 4 rounds, light flyweight