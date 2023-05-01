UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested on the night. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 7.

In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against former champion and two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo, who makes his Octagon return. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Making his third title defense, Aljamain Sterling (22-3) is looking to secure his ninth straight victory. In his previous outing last October, the 33-year-old native of Uniondale, New York defeated T.J. Dillashaw via second-round TKO, after taking a pair of wins against former champion Petr Yan.

Former flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo (16-2) returns to action after three years of layoff. In his most recent to date fight in May 2020, Los Angeles-born 36-year-old, who is also 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, stopped former champion Dominick Cruz in the second round.

In the co-main event, Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns square off at welterweight. No. 4-ranked contender, Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, Illinois was in action in October 2022 when he stopped Sean Brady in the second round. No. 5-ranked contender Burns (22-5) of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last fought in April, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jorge Masvidal.

Also on UFC 288 PPV card, former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-10) of Brazil faces Yan Xiaonan (16-3) of China. Plus, Movsar Evloev (16-0) takes on Bryce Mitchell (15-2) of the United States at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Kron Gracie (5-1) of Brazil meets Charles Jourdain (13-6-1) of Canada also at featherweight.

The top of UFC 288 preliminary card pits Drew Dober (26-11) against Matt Frevola (10-3-1) in an all-American bout at lightweight. Also on the card, Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3) of Nigeria up against Devin Clark (14-7) of the United States at light heavyweight.

As well, Khaos Williams (13-3) of the United States faceoff Rolando Bedoya (14-1) of Peru at welterweight. Marina Rodriguez (16-2-2) goes up against Virna Jandiroba (18-3) in all-Brazilian clash at women’s strawweight.

Among UFC 288 early prelims, Braxton Smith (5-1) meets his fellow-American Parker Porter (13-8) at heavyweight. Phil Hawes (12-4) of the United States duels Ikram Aliskerov (13-1) at middleweight. Rafael Estevam (11-0) of Brazil and Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8) of Kazakhstan battle it out at flyweight.

In addition, Joseph Holmes (8-3) of the United States faces off Claudio Ribeiro (10-3) of Brazil at middleweight. The action begins with a bantamweight contest between Daniel Santos (9-2) of Brazil and Johnny Munoz (12-2) of the United States at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 288 tickets

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo tickets to witness all the action at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6 are on sale.

UFC 288 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, May 6. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 7. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 8 am AEST.

UFC 288 lineup

The full UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo lineup looks as the following:

