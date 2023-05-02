Amado Fernando Vargas has his next fight date scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Undefeated featherweight prospect returns in a four-round bout featured on the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler undercard live stream on ESPN+. The name of his opponent is expected to be announced shortly.

Vargas (6-0, 2 KOs) is a 22-year-old prospect, who made his pro debut in 2021 with a first-round knockout against Hector Montijo Molina in Mexico. In 2022, he made his U.S. debut by defeating Anel Mudo via four-round unanimous decision in May and ended the year with a points victory against Osmar Olmos Hernandez in November. In his last fight, Vargas decisioned Printice Canada over four rounds in April.

Trained by his father, former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, he is one of three boxing brothers, along with older sibling Fernando Jr. and younger brother and Top Rank-signed lightweight Emiliano.

In the main event, undefeated WBO middleweight champion Janikbek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan defends his title against Steven Butler of Canada. In the co-main event, Jason Moloney of Australia and Vincent Astrolabio of Philippines battle it out for the vacant WBO bantamweight belt.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

Janibek vs Butler fight card

The current Janibek vs Butler lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title

Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO bantamweight title

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. TBA, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Javier Martinez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

Brian Norman Jr vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Amado Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight