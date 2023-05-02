Search
Jared Anderson next fight set for July 1 in Toledo, Ohio

Parviz Iskenderov
The Real Big Baby Comes Home

Heavyweight Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) has his next fight date scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at 8,000-seat Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Battling out in front of his hometown crowd, the 23-year-old faces a to be announced opponent in the 10-round main event bout live on ESPN.

“The Real Big Baby” is currently ranked seventh by the WBO and 11th by the WBA and WBO. In his previous bout in April, undefeated knockout artist stopped George Arias in three rounds.

Anderson is set to make a formal announcement at a hometown press conference on May 2. He is joined by Hall of Fame promoter and Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, Mayor of Toledo Wade Kapszukiewicz and Toledo City Councilwoman Vanice Williams.

