UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on PPV from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday May 6, which makes it Sunday May 7 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a highly anticipated championship clash.

On the top of fight card, Aljamain Sterling (22-3) defends his bantamweight title against fellow-American Henry Cejudo (16-2). Current champion makes the third defense of his belt. Former two-division titleholder makes his Octagon return and attempt to regain the 135-pound crown. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) of United States goes up against No. 5 Gilbert Burns (22-5) of Brazil. Also on the card, a women’s strawweight battle between former champion Jessica Andrade (24-10) of Brazil and Yan Xiaonan (16-3) of China.

As well, Movsar Evloev (16-0) and Bryce Mitchell (15-2) of the United States duel at featherweight. In addition, Kron Gracie (5-1) of Brazil and Charles Jourdain (13-6-1) of Canada square off at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 288 start time in USA, Sterling vs Cejudo

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, May 6. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 288 start time in Australia, Sterling vs Cejudo

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 7. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 288 fight card

The full UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early preliminary card

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr