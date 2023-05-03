Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder battle it out in the main event at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The highly anticipated clash, held on Cinco de Mayo weekend, pits undisputed super middleweight champion against contender from England. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, May 7 at 9 am AEST.

Mexican star, Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) fights in front of his home country crowd for the first time in over eleven and a half years. Coming off the win by unanimous decision against his old rival Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the 32-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the second defense of his title. British John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is looking for his fifth straight victory after taking the win via fifth-round RTD against Zach Parker. Islington, London’s 34-year-old makes his second attempt to land world title.

In the co-main, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico defends his title in the 12-round championship bout against Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs) of Panama. Also on the card, Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine and Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) of Latvia square off in the 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

In addition, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) of Australia contest for the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt in the 10-round bout. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream via DAZN subscription and pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 7. The start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs Ryder Sydney time (AEST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 9 am AEST.

Canelo vs Ryder Melbourne time (AEST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 9 am AEST.

Canelo vs Ryder Brisbane time (AEST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 9 am AEST.

Canelo vs Ryder Perth time (AWST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 7 am AWST.

Canelo vs Ryder Adelaide time (ACST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 8:30 am ACST.

Canelo vs Ryder Hobart time (AEST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 9 am AEST.

Canelo vs Ryder Canberra time (AEST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 9 am AEST.

Canelo vs Ryder Darwin time (ACST)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 8:30 am ACST.

Canelo vs Ryder fight card

The full Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder fight card looks as the following:

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, 10 rounds, featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, 8 rounds, lightweight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto, 8 rounds, middleweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, 4 rounds, light flyweight