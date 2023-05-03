Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson has his next fight formally announced for Saturday, July 1, at Toledo’s Huntington Center where he faces Zhan Kossobutskiy. The contest features undefeated knockout artist battling it out in front of his hometown crowd for the first time against opponent from Kazakhstan. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The event is held just a few days shy of the 104th anniversary of Jack Dempsey’s historic win over Jess Willard on July 4, 1919, at Toledo’s Bay View Park. Dempsey’s triumph heralded a new era in his illustrious career, and Anderson expects to do the same in his first headlining attraction.

In the co-main event, Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov goes up against Raphael Akpejiori of Nigeria. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Jared Anderson vs Zhan Kossobutskiy tickets

Jared Anderson vs Zhan Kossobutskiy tickets to witness all the action at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1 are on sale.

Anderson vs Kossobutskiy tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

“Jared Anderson is a proud son of Toledo, and we are thrilled to bring Top Rank and ESPN to the ‘Glass City’,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Ever since Jared turned pro, we have set our sights on Toledo as a fight destination. He is now the best young heavyweight in the world, and the time was right to bring ‘The Real Big Baby’ home. Zhan Kossobutskiy is a ferocious puncher in his own right, and I expect an action-packed fight in front of a raucous, sold-out Huntington Center crowd.”

Jared Anderson vs Zhan Kossobutskiy

Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) debuted in the paid ranks in 2019 and has developed into a top contender. He has never gone beyond the sixth round, as he has stopped five of his opponents in the first round and another five in the second round. In 2020, he garnered global attention as Tyson Fury’s primary sparring partner, but he is now carving his own path. In his last fight, he knocked out then-undefeated George Arias in the third round, the second unbeaten fighter to have fallen victim to Anderson’s punching power. Ranked at No. 7 by the WBO and No. 11 by both the WBC and WBA, the 23-year-old now turns his attention to the division’s top dogs.

“To my family, friends, and fans in Toledo, I cannot wait to come home,” Jared Anderson said. “This is a dream come true. Trust me, I am going to put on a show for you all. The support of my city has pushed me my entire career, and I know everyone will be in my corner on July 1.”

Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) is a 34-year-old southpaw from Kostanay, Kazakhstan. He has only gone the distance once in his career, a 10-round unanimous decision win over Kamil Sokolowski in August 2020. He has not gone passed the sixth round since. In 2021, he went 3-0 with three knockouts, stopping once-beaten Nigerian Onorede Ehwareme, iron-chinned Philadelphian Joey Dawejko, and then-undefeated Dominican Alexis Garcia. In 2022, he dispatched former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas in the fifth round and is coming off a third-round knockout over previously unbeaten contender Hussein Muhamed in November.

“The fact that this fight will take place in the United States, in my opponent’s hometown, will make this fight interesting,” Zhan Kossobutskiy said. “I like to box strong opponents. Such fights are needed in the heavyweight division. I haven’t watched his fights. They say that he is good, but we will analyze him in the process of my fight preparation.”

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Raphael Akpejiori

Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) made his professional debut in December 2017 by knocking out Jaime Barajas in the first round. He secured five additional first-round stoppages in his first seven fights, and in 2019, he became the first fighter to knock out tough-as-nails veteran Jonnie Rice. Later that year, he knocked out former world champion Samuel Peter in the first round, starting a series of four consecutive first-round knockouts. In September 2022, Makhmudov went the distance for the first time against former world title challenger Carlos Takam. In his most recent bout, he stopped Michael Wallisch in only one round in December. The 6’5, 265-pound powerhouse is set to face the tallest opponent of his career.

“Fighting for the first time in the United States, the Mecca of boxing, represents a major opportunity for me, not only because it will give me a chance to showcase my talent on the world stage, but also because it brings me one step closer to my dream of becoming a world champion,” Makhmudov said. “I’ve been dedicating my life to boxing, putting all the hard work and sacrifices for this moment. I’m ready. I want to fight the best, and I’m ready to give a great show to the boxing fans all over the world.”

At 6’8′ and 260 pounds, Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) casts an intimidating presence. A former collegiate basketball and football player for the University of Miami, he is a fistic natural, having stopped ten of his opponents in the first round and another four in the second round. In June 2022, the 32-year-old went the eight-round distance for the first time in his career against veteran Terrell Jamal Woods. In his most recent fight, Akpejiori scored a first-round knockout against Dell Long in January. Akpejiori will have a nearly three-inch height advantage over his opponent.

“I do not expect this to be an easy fight, but I have prepared for this moment for a long time,” Akpejiori said. “I’m used to the hard work. I’m used to the adversity, the obstacles, and the pain. This is just another chapter, and I am more than ready for it. This is an opportunity to represent the African continent on a global scale, and I do not intend to disappoint.”

Anderson vs Kossobutskiy undercard

The undercard live stream on ESPN+ features Toledo-born first responder DeAndre Ware and a pair of Cleveland’s sterling undefeated talents: Tiger Johnson and Dante Benjamin Jr.

DeAndre Ware (15-4-2, 9 KOs) will return in a six-round super middleweight fight. He is a local firefighter who saved the life of Top Rank coordinator Pete Susens after performing CPR before a weigh-in inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble in 2020. Nearly three years later, Ware returns on a Top Rank show seeking to rebound from a defeat to unbeaten contender Christian Mbilli last September.

Rising U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) will see action in an eight-round junior welterweight clash. Following a 2022 in which he went 5-0 with three knockouts, Johnson kicked off 2023 with an eight-round unanimous decision win in April over Alfonso Olvera

Light heavyweight prospect Dante Benjamin (6-0, 4 KOs) will make his third appearance of 2023 in a six-round bout. Benjamin began the year with a first-round knockout over then-unbeaten prospect Emmanueal Austin in January and is coming off a second-round destruction of Jasper McCargo in April.

Husam Al Mashhadi (6-0, 5 KOs), the fighting pride of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, will participate in a six-round junior middleweight fight. The explosive southpaw prospect, who has packed venues in his hometown, is coming off a six-round decision over Gabriel Smith in March.

Junior middleweight standout Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KOs) hopes to follow-up April’s action-packed decision victory over Nikoloz Sekhniashvili in an eight-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Anderson vs Kossobutskiy fight card

The current Anderson vs Kossobutskiy lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

DeAndre Ware vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Tiger Johnson vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Jahi Tucker vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.