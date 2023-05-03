UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, May 7 at 12 pm AEST.

Reigning UFC 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the third defense of his belt. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-2) of Los Angeles, California steps inside the Octagon for the first time in three years and is looking to regain the crown. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, No. 4 Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, Illinois and No. 5 Gilbert Burns (22-5) of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil battle it out at welterweight. Also on the card, former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-10) of Brazil takes on Yan Xiaonan (16-3) of China.

As well, Bryce Mitchell (15-2) of the United States faces Movsar Evloev (16-0) at featherweight. In addition, Charles Jourdain (13-6-1) of Canada and Kron Gracie (5-1) of Brazil duel at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 7. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 288 Sydney time (AEST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 288 Melbourne time (AEST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 288 Brisbane time (AEST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 288 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 288 Adelaide time (ACST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 288 Hobart time (AEST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 288 Canberra time (AEST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 288 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 288 fight card

The full UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early preliminary card

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr