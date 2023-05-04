Search
Press Release

AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium – Tickets on Sale

Newswire
AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium - Tickets on Sale
Jamie Hayter | All Elite Wrestling

AEW's London debut marks first pro wrestling event at Wembley Stadium in more than 30 years

Announced earlier this month, AEW will be making its highly anticipated debut in the UK on Sunday, August 27 for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.” This special event marks AEW’s first event outside of North America, and the first time that professional wrestling has taken center stage at Wembley Stadium in more than 30 years. This year also marks 100 Years of Wembley Stadium, making AEW’s debut even more momentous.

Advertisements

Exclusive presales are now underway. Tickets for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 5 at 9 a.m. BST. Tickets can be purchased through this link.

“Even though I’ve been doing this for decades, I still feel like it’s my first match – I have that much excitement to come to Wembley in one of my favorite cities in the world,” said AEW star Chris Jericho. “And I know that 50, 60, 70,000 people feel the same way. This is going to be a huge event, one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time. The Demo God guarantees it.”

AEW Women’s World Champion and Southampton native Jamie Hayter is also excited for “AEW to make it’s long awaited debut in my home town, the United Kingdom, in none other than the prestigious Wembley Stadium.”

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
NewsPress ReleasePro Wrestling

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097