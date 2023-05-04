Bare Knuckle Fighting now sanctioned in state of Georgia

The state of Georgia has now sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting, opening the door for future events to be promoted by the acclaimed Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion.

Said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, “We’re very excited to have the opportunity to promote in Georgia. We have a very large contingent of supportive fans from the state traveling to our shows in the Southeast in addition to having a massive number of subscribers watching our events on the BKFC App.”

This past Saturday, April 29, the monumental BKFC-41 Pay-Per-View event was watched by millions worldwide continuing to validate the enormous international growth of the promotion.

BKFC’s next event, BKFC-42, emanates from Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, May 12 headlined by an outstanding main event featuring Tony ‘Loco’ Soto battling Tyler ‘El Tornado’ Goodjohn in the lightweight division.