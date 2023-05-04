Jaime Munguia has his next fight date confirmed for Saturday, June 10 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California where he faces Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The contest pits Mexico’s former world champion against top contender from Ukraine. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at middleweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

“Munguia has always wanted the toughest fights – and this is going to be one of them,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “For years, Derevyanchenko has gone life and death with the division’s top middleweights and has always reached the final bell. Should Jaime get past him – and I believe he will – he is immediately in position for a world title shot.”

“We are very excited to face a great rival like Sergiy Derevyanchenko,” said Zanfer Boxing President Fernando Beltran. “Jaime is a fighter that never stops training who is looking to be the best – this fight is no exception. We will see the fans this June 10 for a great night of boxing where we are confident that we will leave the ring with our arms high in the air.”

Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) was in action last November when he stopped Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the third round. Also in 2022, the 26-year-old native of Tijuana, Mexico, who held WBO junior middleweight title, stopped Jimmy Kelly and D’Mitrius Ballard in the fifth and third round, respectively.

“I am very excited to return to the ring and even more excited to face a fighter like Derevyanchenko,” said Jaime Munguia. “I think it will be a very intense fight from start to finish, but like always we are training very hard and are very ready to give the fans a very exciting fight. We will see you this June 10 in Southern California!”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) last fought in July 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision against Joshua Conley. With the victory, Feodosiya, Ukraine’s 37-year-old rebounded from a trio of defeats.

“I’ve been in some of the biggest middleweight title fights over the last few years and as my fans know I always come to fight,” said Sergiy Derevyanchenko. “I feel like the GGG fight a few years ago was a fight that should have gone my way, so getting back to a title fight and becoming a world champion is my main goal. Mungia is a great fighter and a win over him gets me back on track to winning a world title. June 10 will be a war, a bloodbath, and I’m willing to give it everything I’ve got to come away victorious. I will be looking to get this win for myself but also for my country, Ukraine.”

The list of Munguia vs Derevyanchenko undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11.