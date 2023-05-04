Mauro Forte and Francesco Grandelli square off in the rematch live stream from PalaSport Tivoli in Tivoli, Italy on Friday, May 5. The pair battles it out for the vacant European featherweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Forte (17-0-2, 7 KOs) is a 24-year-old contender who made his pro debut in April 2016 with a decision victory over Jacopo Lusci. In his second fight, just three months later, he fought to a split draw against Vincent Eroe. Forte then embarked on a 15-fight win streak before meeting Grandelli for the first time in November 2021.

Grandelli (16-1-2, 3 KOs) is a 28-year-old who got his start in the paid ranks with a decision win over Marco Iuculano in May 2015. He experienced an early draw in his fourth fight and suffered his first loss in his sixth fight before scoring 11 straight wins ahead of his first battle with Forte. Their initial encounter ended in a split draw after 12 closely contested rounds, and the two are ready to settle unfinished business.

How to watch Mauro Forte vs Francesco Grandelli 2

Boxing fans can watch Mauro Forte vs Francesco Grandelli 2 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Friday, May 5. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Forte vs Grandelli 2 from practically anywhere.

Forte vs Grandelli 2 undercard

Among Forte vs Grandelli 2 undercard bouts, undefeated junior bantamweight Stephanie Silva (7-0) makes her 2023 debut in a scheduled 10-round clash against France’s Mailys Gangloff (8-3, 2 KOs). Silva is a 27-year-old Italian contender who is coming off a 10-round decision win over Ewelina Pekalska last October.

In a battle of undefeated bantamweights, Italy’s Simona Salvatori (8-0, 2 KOs) and France’s Johanna Wonyou (8-0, 2 KOs) will collide in a 10-round battle. Salvatori is coming off a unanimous decision win against Bethy Franco last October, and Wonyou is coming off a fourth-round TKO victory over Egine Kayange in March.

Armando Casamonica (9-0, 1 KO) will put his undefeated record on the line in an eight-round junior welterweight fight against Francesco Acatullo (13-11-3, 1 KO).

Forte vs Grandelli 2 fight card

The announced Forte vs Grandelli 2 fight card looks as the following:

Mauro Forte vs. Francesco Grandelli, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant European featherweight title

Stephanie Silva vs. Mailys Gangloff, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight

Simona Salvatori vs. Johanna Wonyou, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Armando Casamonica vs. Francesco Acatullo, 8 rounds, junior welterweight