UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo pre-fight press conference

Newswire
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

In the five-round championship main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) defends his strap against former champion and two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo (16-2). In the welterweight co-main event, No. 4-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) takes on No. 5-ranked Gilbert Burns (22-5).

UFC 288 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 7.

Get UFC 288 full fight card and start time.

MMANewsUFCVideo

