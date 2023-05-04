UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

In the five-round championship main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) defends his strap against former champion and two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo (16-2). In the welterweight co-main event, No. 4-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) takes on No. 5-ranked Gilbert Burns (22-5).

UFC 288 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 7.

