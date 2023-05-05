Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 on Aug 5 in Dallas, TX

Amanda Serrano has her ring return date set for Saturday, August 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas where she faces her old rival Heather Hardy. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout, serving as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN. Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision in September 2019 and claimed her WBO featherweight title.

In her previous outing in February, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defeated Erika Cruz by unanimous decision and lifted the undisputed featherweight title. The 34-year-old was then scheduled to face reigning undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in the rematch. The bout fell off after Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion suffered hand injury and was forced to withdraw. Ireland’s champion instead booked the fight against long-reigning undisputed 140-pound champion Chantelle Cameron of England. Meanwhile, “The Real Deal” returns against her old rival Heather Hardy.

“I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title,” said Serrano. “That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It’s only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back. I’m excited to once again share the card with Jake and put on an exciting war. This will be the first time I get to fight in Texas, and I promise the fans that they will not be disappointed.”

Former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC) was last in action also in February when she defeated Taynna Cardoso by majority decision. In October 2022, Brooklyn’s 41-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Calista Silgado and rebounded from the defeat by UD against Jessica Camara in May 2021.

“I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity,” said Hardy. “In 2021, I came back to boxing with a renewed passion for the sport. My late trainer told me, the day before he died, that 2023 would be my year. Now, I have the opportunity to prove him right and become an undisputed champion. Thank you to Amanda and team for keeping their word on giving me the rematch, but come fight night, I only have winning on my mind and stealing the show from Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

On the top of fight card, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul goes up against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at 185-pound catchweight.

Other bouts featured on Paul vs Diaz undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.

Paul vs Diaz fight card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 8 rounds, 185-pound catchweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hard, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title