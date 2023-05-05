Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder weigh-in results

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the second defense of his title against John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The world championship clash airs live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round bout. Also on the card, Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) and Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) takes on Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt.

In Australia, Canelo vs Ryder airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, May 7.

Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Canelo vs Ryder fight card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, 10 rounds, featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, 8 rounds, lightweight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto, 8 rounds, middleweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, 4 rounds, light flyweight