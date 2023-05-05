Search
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder weigh-in results

Newswire

Canelo vs Ryder on Cinco de Mayo weekend

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the second defense of his title against John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The world championship clash airs live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round bout. Also on the card, Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) and Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) takes on Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt.

In Australia, Canelo vs Ryder airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, May 7.

Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Canelo vs Ryder fight card

  • Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title
  • Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, 4 rounds, light flyweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097