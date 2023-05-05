Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder weigh-in results

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the second defense of his title against John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The world championship clash airs live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round bout. Also on the card, Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) and Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) takes on Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt.
In Australia, Canelo vs Ryder airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, May 7.
Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Canelo vs Ryder fight card
- Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles
- Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title
- Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, 4 rounds, light flyweight