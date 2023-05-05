Jamaine Ortiz makes his ring return on Saturday, June 10 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The lightweight contender faces a to be determined opponent in a ten-round bout on the undercard of Josh Taylor‘s WBO junior welterweight title defense against former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez live on ESPN+. In the co-feature, Puerto Rican junior middleweight Xander Zayas will take on Ronald Cruz.

Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) is a native of Worcester, Massachusetts, who is of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. A seven-year veteran, he experienced his most significant year as a pro in 2022. Ortiz secured the NABF lightweight title in February after outpointing Nahir Albright, then followed up with a 10-round unanimous decision victory against former world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring in May. In October, the 27-year-old used his size and strength to take an early lead against former lightweight champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko before losing the tightly contested battle via unanimous decision.

“It feels great to join a stable that has created so many Hall of Fame champions,” Ortiz said. “I’m looking forward to becoming their next one. It’s been a long journey fighting my way up to get the respect I deserve. With Top Rank working with CES, I’m now hoping for bigger and better fights.”

“It feels good to be back in New York to get some redemption after the loss to Lomachenko. I gained many new fans that night, and a lot of people thought I won. People know I’m the real deal now. I’m motivated to improve and take over the lightweight division. I only took 10 days off after that fight and went straight to the gym. I’m coming to make a statement on June 10 that I’m not to be played with.”

Taylor vs Lopez undercard

Ortiz joins a previously-announced ESPN+-streamed undercard featuring two all-Puerto Rico battles.

Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) will lock horns against Christian Tapia (15-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight tilt. Lebron is coming off wide decision wins over Andy Vences and Luis Lebron, while Tapia looks to rebound from a competitive decision defeat to Cleveland standout Thomas Mattice.

Rising prospect Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) squares off against Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout. Rivera has won four straight fights after suffering a decision loss inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

The loaded undercard also features a pair of rising stars in eight-rounders, both of whom fought on the Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino bill in April.

Brooklyn featherweight prodigy Bruce Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs), who knocked out Brandon Chambers in the second round, will face an opponent to be named.

Polish heavyweight dynamo Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs), who stopped Curtis Harper in the eighth round, will fight Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs). Olguin was last seen dropping a unanimous decision to former Tyson Fury foe Otto Wallin in January.

The current lineup can be found below.

Taylor vs Lopez fight card

Main card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Christian Tapia, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweight

In Australia, Taylor vs Lopez airs live on Sunday, June 11.