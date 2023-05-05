UFC 288 weigh-in results, Sterling vs Cejudo

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) defends his belt against former champion and two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo (16-2) in a five-round clash. In the co-main event, No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) squares off against No. 5-ranked Gilbert Burns (22-5).
UFC 288 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 7.
Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 288 fight card
Main card
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
- Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell
- Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Preliminary card
- Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
- Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Early preliminary card
- Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
- Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
- Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr