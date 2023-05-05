UFC 288 weigh-in results, Sterling vs Cejudo

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) defends his belt against former champion and two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo (16-2) in a five-round clash. In the co-main event, No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) squares off against No. 5-ranked Gilbert Burns (22-5).

UFC 288 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 7.

Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 288 fight card

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early preliminary card

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr