UFC 288 weigh-in results, Sterling vs Cejudo

Newswire

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo weigh-in live show

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) defends his belt against former champion and two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo (16-2) in a five-round clash. In the co-main event, No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) squares off against No. 5-ranked Gilbert Burns (22-5).

UFC 288 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 7.

Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 288 fight card

Main card

  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell
  • Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary card

  • Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
  • Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early preliminary card

  • Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
  • Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
  • Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr
