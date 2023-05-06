Jorge Masvidal’s Bareknuckle MMA airs live stream from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL on Friday, May 5. In the main event, Las Vegas-born former UFC and Bellator fighter Roy “Big Country” Nelson (23-19) goes up against Dillon “Bad Boy” Cleckler (11-1) of Pensacola, Florida at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, former PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi (23-12-1) of Argentina faces UFC veteran Markus Perez (14-6) of Brazil. Also on the card, Joseph Penafiel (11-5) of Orlando, Florida by way of Guayaquil, Ecuador meets Irwin Rivera (11-5) of Mexico at bantamweight.

Plus, Jamahl Tatum (5-0) of Louisiana squares off against Carl Seumanutafa (12-14) of Samoa at heavyweight. In addition, Nigeria’s Anthony Njokuani (16-13), fighting out of Garland, Texas, battles it out against Handesson Ferreira (18-5-1) of Brazil at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 6

How to watch Bareknuckle MMA: Nelson vs Cleckler

United States

Broadcast: YouTube

Date: Friday, May 5

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: YouTube

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Bareknuckle MMA fight card

Get Bareknuckle MMA: Nelson vs Cleckler full fight card results below.

Roy Nelson def. Dillon Cleckler by TKO (R1 at 3:24)

Emiliano Sordi def. Markus Perez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

Sean Soriano def. Ago Huskic by TKO (R2 at 1:30)

Irwin Rivera def. Joe Penafiel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Carl Seumanutafa def. Jamahl Tatum by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Schenk def. Fidel Paulino by submission (rear nake choke, R1 at 2:00)

Darion Abbey def. Frank Tate by KO (R1 at 2:54)

Handesson Ferreira def. Anthony Njokuani by submission (rear naked choke, R1 at 409)

Ryan Kuse def. Jarod Grant by submission (kimura, R1 at 2:28)

Keith Speed def. Charles Bennett by submission (rear naked choke, R3 at 4:22)