Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ to air on ESPN

Newswire
Vasiliy Lomachenko cornerwork | Top Rank

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko debuts Sunday, May 7 on ESPN2 at 11:30 am ET

Ahead of the May 20 undisputed lightweight championship showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, ESPN will air Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko. The two-part series features 30-minute all-access episodes taking fight fans inside the training camps of both fighters. The program is available in English and with Spanish subtitles.

The marquee main event on May 20 will stream live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, the exclusive digital distributor for the event in the United States. Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs), the undefeated 24-year-old undisputed champion, will battle against challenger and former three-division world champion, 35-year-old Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs).

Haney, originally from the Bay Area of California, lives and trains out of Las Vegas. As he gears up in his adopted hometown for the biggest blockbuster fight of his young career, fight fans will get a look how he’s preparing for this monumental moment against the sport’s former kingpin.

Lomachenko, a Ukrainian hero who took an 11-month hiatus from boxing to serve in a territorial defense battalion, is a former three-division world champion who is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Fans will learn about his rich history and unique training methods as he prepares to secure the one major milestone that has eluded him thus far, the undisputed lightweight crown.

In Australia, Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko airs live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

