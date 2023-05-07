Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo squared off in the main event of UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The contest featured reigning bantamweight champion of Uniondale, New York up against former two-division titleholder of Los Angeles, California.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Cejudo, while two other judges gave the same to Sterling.
With the victory by split decision, Aljamain Sterling made the third successful defense of his belt, improved to 23-3 and secured his ninth win in a row. Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who made his Octagon return after three years of layoff, dropped to 16-3.
Post-fight, No. 2-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley entered the cage and went face to face with the current champion.
Check out Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.
Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card results.