Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo squared off in the main event of UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The contest featured reigning bantamweight champion of Uniondale, New York up against former two-division titleholder of Los Angeles, California.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Cejudo, while two other judges gave the same to Sterling.

With the victory by split decision, Aljamain Sterling made the third successful defense of his belt, improved to 23-3 and secured his ninth win in a row. Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who made his Octagon return after three years of layoff, dropped to 16-3.

Post-fight, No. 2-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley entered the cage and went face to face with the current champion.

Check out Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Sterling vs Cejudo full fight video highlights

Henry Cejudo makes his Octagon walk.

The return of Triple C is HERE!@HenryCejudo coming to reclaim bantamweight gold at #UFC288! pic.twitter.com/Arc6FLbn9F — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Here comes Aljamain Sterling.

The 135-lb king ready to defend his throne ?@FunkMasterMMA ready to make a statement at #UFC288! pic.twitter.com/5oJhERxDFc — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Big left from Aljo to close the round ? #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/q3aNfY2UUr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

Round 2.

La batalla se pelea de pie en este segundo round? #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/e3UzqBW27H — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 7, 2023

Round 3.

Round 4.

Sterling implementando el pateo en este cuarto round #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/D6Q7vuoyrB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 7, 2023

Cejudo pushed it to the limit to try to defend the takedown ? #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/TpuHKcB7JP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

Round 5.

Pelea muy cerrada en este round definitivo?? #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/P7DPdKFym5 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 7, 2023

Verdict.

Henry Cejudo post-fight interview.

Henry Cejudo reacts to the decision in our #UFC288 main event pic.twitter.com/09Dc90lbww — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Aljamain Sterling faceoff Sean O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling exchanged words in the octagon at #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/DfJPjR0JnE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

