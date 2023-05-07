Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder full fight video highlights

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder squared off on Cinco de Mayo weekend live on DAZN from Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The contest featured the undisputed super middleweight champion, making the second defense of his title in front of his hometown crowd, against WBO mandatory challenger from England.
The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Canelo put on a spectacular dominant performance and came out on top, cutting and sending Ryder to the canvas along the way. In the end, one judge scored the fight 120-107 and two other judges had it 118-109, all in favor of the local favorite.
With the victory by unanimous decision, Canelo Alvarez improved to 59-2-2, 39 KOs and made the second successful defense of his title. The 32-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco fought in front of his home country crowd for the first time in over eleven and a half years.
British John Ryder dropped to 32-6, 18 KOs. With the defeat he failed his second attempt to lift world title, which snapped his four-win streak.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.
Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card results.