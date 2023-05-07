Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder squared off on Cinco de Mayo weekend live on DAZN from Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The contest featured the undisputed super middleweight champion, making the second defense of his title in front of his hometown crowd, against WBO mandatory challenger from England.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Canelo put on a spectacular dominant performance and came out on top, cutting and sending Ryder to the canvas along the way. In the end, one judge scored the fight 120-107 and two other judges had it 118-109, all in favor of the local favorite.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Canelo Alvarez improved to 59-2-2, 39 KOs and made the second successful defense of his title. The 32-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco fought in front of his home country crowd for the first time in over eleven and a half years.

British John Ryder dropped to 32-6, 18 KOs. With the defeat he failed his second attempt to lift world title, which snapped his four-win streak.

Check out Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder full fight video highlights below.

Canelo vs Ryder full fight video highlights

John Ryder makes his ring walk.

He is here to make a statement. ??@john_ryder is ready for war.#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/SSfVoiYvlo — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Here comes Canelo Alvarez.

? What an atmosphere for @Canelo's ringwalk!



The Champ is finally home ??#CaneloRyder live on DAZN PPV now pic.twitter.com/y0njFADBrZ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2023

Fight time.

IT'S GO TIME.#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/dJJywsZV48 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Flying fists.

Ryder’s corner.

The Gorilla is cut… There's work to do in the corner…#CaneloRyder live on DAZN PPV pic.twitter.com/Wf5PU4GOLk — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2023

Down goes Ryder.

A clean 1-2 knock down on Ryder in the 5th round. ?#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/MMS16q9RTq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

The venue.

Canelo dominates Ryder.

?? "Amazing heart from John Ryder!"#CaneloRyder live on DAZN PPV pic.twitter.com/WmYqcc47uE — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2023

JOHN RYDER HAS HEART! ?#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/56BgtRiRMd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

It’s all over.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

?? "This was historic! I'm happy with the fight… John is a very strong fighter. We want Bivol, same rules and terms!" – @Canelo #CaneloRyder | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/6YuNmgmdRK — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

