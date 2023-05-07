Claudio Ribeiro (11-3) secured his first win inside the UFC Octagon when he faced Joseph Holmes (8-4) at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo on Saturday, May 6. Kicking off the action live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Brazilian fighter dropped his American opponent to the canvas and dominated with punches. The 189-pound catchweight bout was stopped by the referee at 3 minutes and 21 seconds into the second round.

RIBEIRO STARTS OFF #UFC288 WITH A BANG ? pic.twitter.com/Ptw0YoeaK5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2023

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

