Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (27-3-1, 16 KOs) landed the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title when he faced Steve Spark (16-3, 14 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The bout was featured on the card, headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.

Battling it out in front of his home country crowd, the 28-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco defeated Toowoomba, Queensland’s 26-year-old by split decision, sending him to the canvas in the sixth round along the way. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 95-94 in favor of the Australian boxer, while two other judges had it 95-94 and 96-93 for the local fighter.

In addition to the belt, Valenzuela secured his second straight victory. Spark had his four-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

