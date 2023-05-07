Ikram Aliskerov KO’s Phil Hawes in first round at UFC 288

Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) knocked Phil Hawes (12-5) out and secured his sixth win in a row, when the pair squared off in the middleweight bout at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. Makhachkala, Dagestan-born 30-year-old sent his 34-year-old opponent of Hackensack, New Jersey to the canvas with a big right hand at 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the first round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

