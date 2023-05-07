Julio Cesar Martinez stops Ronal Batista to retain title

Long-reigning WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) retained his title when he faced Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The pair squared off in the co-main event on the card, topped by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.

Mexico City-born 28-year-old dominated and stopped the 26-year-old native of Panama City with a barrage of punches. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute into the eleventh round.

Julio Cesar Martinez STOPS Ronal Rolando Batista with a big flurry of punches. ??#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/xa5x1mD0Ls — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Earlier in the fight Martinez also sent Batista to the canvas, which was ruled as not a knockdown.

Julio Cesar Martinez gets a clean knockdown on Ronal Rolando Batista.



This fight… ?#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/in2JIYx6Sg — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

