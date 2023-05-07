Search
Boxing

Julio Cesar Martinez stops Ronal Batista in 11th round to retain title

Parviz Iskenderov
Julio Cesar Martinez stops Ronal Batista to retain title
Julio Cesar Martinez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Canelo vs Ryder

Long-reigning WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) retained his title when he faced Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The pair squared off in the co-main event on the card, topped by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Mexico City-born 28-year-old dominated and stopped the 26-year-old native of Panama City with a barrage of punches. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute into the eleventh round.

Earlier in the fight Martinez also sent Batista to the canvas, which was ruled as not a knockdown.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097