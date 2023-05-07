Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) secured his third win in a row when he faced Devin Clark (14-8) at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The Nigerian fighter defeated his American opponent via guillotine choke. The light heavyweight bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 28 seconds into the second round. There was no tap.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

