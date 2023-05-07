Search
Canelo vs Ryder results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Stream Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder results live from Guadalajara, Mexico
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder faceoff | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder on Cinco de Mayo weekend live from Guadalajara, Mexico

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) and John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The contest features hometown favorite, making the second defense of his undisputed super middleweight title on Cinco de Mayo weekend against British contender from Islington, London. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 7.

In the 12-round co-main event, Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends his title against Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs) of Panama. Also on the card, Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine and Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) of Latvia square off in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. In addition, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) of Australia meet in a 10-rounder with the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title on the line. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder

United States

Broadcast: DAZN PPV
Date: Saturday, May 6
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 7
Time: 9 am AEST

UK

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Date: Sunday, May 7
Time: 12 am BST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Canelo vs Ryder from practically anywhere.

Canelo vs Ryder fight card

Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Undercard

  • Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, 4 rounds, light flyweight

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder results

