Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) and John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The contest features hometown favorite, making the second defense of his undisputed super middleweight title on Cinco de Mayo weekend against British contender from Islington, London. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 7.

In the 12-round co-main event, Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends his title against Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs) of Panama. Also on the card, Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine and Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) of Latvia square off in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. In addition, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) of Australia meet in a 10-rounder with the WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title on the line. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder

United States

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 7

Time: 9 am AEST

UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Date: Sunday, May 7

Time: 12 am BST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Canelo vs Ryder from practically anywhere.

Canelo vs Ryder fight card

Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Undercard

Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, 10 rounds, featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, 8 rounds, lightweight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto, 8 rounds, middleweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, 4 rounds, light flyweight

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder results