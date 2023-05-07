Matt Frevola stops Drew Dober in first round at UFC 288

Matt Frevola (11-3-1) came out on top when he faced Drew Dober (26-12) at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. Huntington, New York’s 32-year-old claimed the victory by TKO, dropping his 34-year-old opponent from Omaha, Nebraska to the canvas with a big right and finished with a barrage of strikes. The all-American lightweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 8 seconds into the first round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

