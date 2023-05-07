Nathan Rodriguez defeats Alexander Mejia by decision

Nathan Rodriguez (11-0, 7 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Alexander Mejia (19-6, 8 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The bout was featured on the card, topped by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.
The 18-year-old of Pico Rivera, California defeated Managua, Nicaragua’s 31-year-old by majority decision. After ten rounds at featherweight the scores were 95-95, 96-93 and 96-94.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.
Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card results.