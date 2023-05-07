Search
Nathan Rodriguez takes decision against Alexander Mejia

Parviz Iskenderov
Nathan Rodriguez defeats Alexander Mejia by decision
Nathan Rodriguez (R) in his 10-round featherweight bout against Alexander Mejia (L) on the Canelo vs Ryder card at Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico on May 6, 2023 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Canelo vs Ryder

Nathan Rodriguez (11-0, 7 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Alexander Mejia (19-6, 8 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The bout was featured on the card, topped by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.

The 18-year-old of Pico Rivera, California defeated Managua, Nicaragua’s 31-year-old by majority decision. After ten rounds at featherweight the scores were 95-95, 96-93 and 96-94.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card results.

