Oleksandr Gvozdyk stops Ricards Bolotniks in six rounds

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Ricards Bolotniks (19-7-1, 8 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The bout was featured on the card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.

The 36-year-old native of Kharkiv, Ukraine claimed the win against Riga, Latvia’s 33-year-old by TKO, dominating, cutting and sending his opponent to the canvas. The scheduled for ten rounds light heavyweight bout ended at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the sixth round, after the referee finished the eight count and waved the fight off.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk gets the KO win over Ricards Bolotniks… what a start. ?#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/wLMxMR7aDn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 6, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

