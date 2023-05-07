Oleksandr Gvozdyk stops Ricards Bolotniks in six rounds

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Ricards Bolotniks (19-7-1, 8 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The bout was featured on the card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.
The 36-year-old native of Kharkiv, Ukraine claimed the win against Riga, Latvia’s 33-year-old by TKO, dominating, cutting and sending his opponent to the canvas. The scheduled for ten rounds light heavyweight bout ended at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the sixth round, after the referee finished the eight count and waved the fight off.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.
