Parviz Iskenderov
Oleksandr Gvozdyk stops Ricards Bolotniks in six rounds
Oleksandr Gvozdyk | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Canelo vs Ryder

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Ricards Bolotniks (19-7-1, 8 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. The bout was featured on the card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN.

The 36-year-old native of Kharkiv, Ukraine claimed the win against Riga, Latvia’s 33-year-old by TKO, dominating, cutting and sending his opponent to the canvas. The scheduled for ten rounds light heavyweight bout ended at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the sixth round, after the referee finished the eight count and waved the fight off.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

Get Canelo vs Ryder full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

