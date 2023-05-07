Search
Parker Porter TKO’s Braxton Smith in first round at UFC 288

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Parker Porter (14-8) came out on top and rebounded from a pair of defeats, when he faced Braxton Smith (5-2) at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, May 6. A native of Hartford, Connecticut claimed the win and spoiled the Octagon debut of his fellow-American of Austin, Texas via ground and pound. The heavyweight bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the opening round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card results.

