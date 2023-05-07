UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 7.
In the five-round main event, Aljamain Sterling (22-3) puts his bantamweight title on the line against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-2). Reigning bantamweight champion from Uniondale, New York makes the third defense of his belt. Los Angeles-born former flyweight and bantamweight champion returns to action after three years of layoff and looks to reclaim the 135-pound gold.
In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked contender Belal Muhammad (22-3) of Chicago, Illinois and No. 5 Gilbert Burns (22-5) of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil square off in a welterweight bout that is set to determine the next in line to challenge for title. Also on the card, Brazil’s former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-10) takes on Yan Xiaonan (16-3) of China. As well, featherweight Movsar Evloev (16-0) faces Diego Lopes (20-5) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Kron Gracie (5-1) of Brazil and Charles Jourdain (13-6-1) of Canada duel at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo
United States
Date: Saturday, May 6
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, May 7
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo from practically anywhere.
UFC 288 fight card
Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
- Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes
- Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Preliminary card
- Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
- Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Early preliminary card
- Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
- Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro