UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 7.

In the five-round main event, Aljamain Sterling (22-3) puts his bantamweight title on the line against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-2). Reigning bantamweight champion from Uniondale, New York makes the third defense of his belt. Los Angeles-born former flyweight and bantamweight champion returns to action after three years of layoff and looks to reclaim the 135-pound gold.

In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked contender Belal Muhammad (22-3) of Chicago, Illinois and No. 5 Gilbert Burns (22-5) of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil square off in a welterweight bout that is set to determine the next in line to challenge for title. Also on the card, Brazil’s former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-10) takes on Yan Xiaonan (16-3) of China. As well, featherweight Movsar Evloev (16-0) faces Diego Lopes (20-5) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Kron Gracie (5-1) of Brazil and Charles Jourdain (13-6-1) of Canada duel at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

United States

Date: Saturday, May 6

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, May 7

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo from practically anywhere.

UFC 288 fight card

Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early preliminary card

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro