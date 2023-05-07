Search
UFC

Yan Xiaonan stops Jessica Andrade in first round at UFC 288

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Yan Xiaonan (17-3) rebounded from the loss suffered in her previous bout and handed Jessica Andrade (24-11) her second straight defeat, when the pair squared off at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The Chinese fighter defeated former UFC women’s strawweight champion from Brazil by TKO with punches. The fight was stopped by the referee at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the first round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097