Yan Xiaonan (17-3) rebounded from the loss suffered in her previous bout and handed Jessica Andrade (24-11) her second straight defeat, when the pair squared off at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, May 6. The Chinese fighter defeated former UFC women’s strawweight champion from Brazil by TKO with punches. The fight was stopped by the referee at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the first round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 7.

Get UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo full fight card results.