Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) and Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13. The contest features Zhilandy, Kazakhstan’s undefeated WBO middleweight champion defending his title against challenger from Montreal, Canada. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Janibek vs Butler airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 14.

In the co-main event, Mitcham, Victoria-born Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) of Australia takes on Las Vegas-based Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the vacant WBO bantamweight title on the line.

Also on the card, Stockton’s Gabriel Flores Jr (21-2, 7 KOs) faces off Derrick Murray (17-8-1, 6 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil meets Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1, 11 KOs) of Dominican Republic in a ten-rounder at super featherweight and Haven Brady Jr (9-0, 4 KOs) of Albany, Georgia duels D’Angelo Fuentes (8-1, 5 KOs) of Coconut Creek, Florida in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

Plus, Javier Martinez (8-0, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin battles Joeshon James (7-0, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California in an eight-rounder at middleweight and Brian Norman Jr (23-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia clashes with Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (24-4, 18 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

In addition, Amado Vargas (6-0, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, California goes up against Bernardo Manzano (2-4) of Mexico in a four-rounder at featherweight and Ruben Villa (19-1, 6 KOs) of Salinas, California fights Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-4, 8 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder also at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Janibek vs Butler tickets

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler tickets to witness all the action at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13 are on sale.

Janibek vs Butler tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 13. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 14. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler in other countries

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler international broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Janibek vs Butler from practically anywhere.

Janibek vs Butler fight card

The current Janibek vs Butler lineup can be found below.

Main card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title

Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO bantamweight title

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, middleweight

Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 8 rounds, welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. D’Angelo Fuentes, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano, 4 rounds, featherweight

Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, featherweight