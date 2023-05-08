Regis Prograis has his next fight date made official for Saturday, June 17 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana where he faces Liam Paro. The two-time super lightweight champion defends his WBC title in front of his hometown crowd against unbeaten contender from Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) was in action last November in Carson, where he KO’d Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round and landed the vacant WBC belt. In March 2022, the 34-year-old former WBA light welterweight champion stopped Tyrone McKenna in the sixth round, after scoring the sixth and third round TKOs of Ivan Redkach and Juan Heraldez, respectively.

“Rougarou”‘s sole defeat goes back to October 2019 when he dropped a majority decision against Josh Taylor in their WBA and IBF championship unification bout in London. Prograis competes in his home state for the first time since April 2019, when he stopped Kiryl Relikh in the sixth round in Lafayette, Louisiana and lifted his first world title. Ahead of his first WBC title defense he signed with Matchroom.

“Now it’s official – I am with Matchroom,” said Prograis. “Over the last few weeks, I’ve been contemplating which move I should make next. I had a lot of good offers on the table. But I feel like Matchroom is the best for me. I just feel like it’s the right fit. From the beginning I had that gut feeling and it never left. I can’t wait to start this chapter in my career. I’ll be fighting Liam Paro in New Orleans on June 17. This is a dream come true.”

Undefeated Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) last fought in October 2022 in Brisbane, where he KO’d Brock Jarvis in the first round. Late 2021, Mackay, Queensland’s 27-year-old took a split decision against Yomar Alamo in Tampa, Florida which marked his successful U.S. debut. Going up against Prograis, the Australian challenger, who is No. 3-ranked with the WBO and No. 4 with the IBF, makes his first attempt to become a world champion.

“I have been dreaming about fights like this my whole life,” said Paro. “What better way to make a mark on the 140lbs division than taking out the top guy. This is what it’s all about. I’m coming.”

The list of undercard bouts, as well as ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Regis Prograis vs Liam Paro airs live on Sunday, June 18.