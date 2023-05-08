The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13 with UFC Fight Night card taking place at Spectrum Center. The headline-bout live on ESPN+ is a five-round heavyweight battle between Jairzinho Rozenstruik of the United States and Jailton Almeida of Brazil. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

No. 9-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) was in action last December at UFC 282 when he KO’d Chris Daukaus in the first round and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Before that, Paramaribo, Suriname’s 35-year-old was stopped by Alexander Volkov in the first round and dropped a unanimous decision against Curtis Blaydes.

No. 12-ranked Jailton Almeida (18-2) last fought in January at UFC 283 when he TKO’d Shamil Abdurakhimov in the second round and secured his 13th win in a row. Prior to that, the 31-year-old native of Salvador, Bahia submitted Anton Turkalj and Parker Porter in the first round.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Anthony Smith of the United States and No. 7 Johnny Walker of Brazil.

34-year-old Smith (36-17) of Corpus Christi, Texas lost his previous bout in July 2022 by TKO in the second round against Magomed Ankalaev, which snapped his three-win streak. 31-year-old Walker (20-7) of Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Paul Craig in January, after submitting Ion Cutelaba in the opening round last September.

UFC Charlotte 2023 tickets

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida tickets to witness all the action at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, May 13 are on sale.

UFC Charlotte 2023 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

In other UFC Charlotte action

Among other main card bouts, Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) of the United States takes on Ian Garry (11-0) of Ireland at welterweight. As well, Mackenzie Dern (12-3) of Brazil meets Angela Hill (15-12) of the United States at women’s strawweight. Plus, Tim Means (32-14-1) of the United States faces Alex Morono (22-8) of the United States at welterweight.

On the top of UFC Charlotte prelims, Matt Brown (25-19) and Court McGee (22-11) square off in an all-American clash at welterweight. Also on the card, Karl Williams (8-1) up against his fellow-American Chase Sherman (16-11) at heavyweight, Cody Stamann (21-5-1) of the United States faceoff Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-5) of Brazil at bantamweight and Carlos Ulberg (8-1) of New Zealand versus Ihor Potieria (20-3) of Ukraine at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Natan Levy (8-1) of Israel battles Pete Rodriguez (5-1) of the United States at lightweight, Ji Yeon Kim (9-6) of Korea takes on Mandy Bohm (7-2) of Germany at women’s flyweight and Bryan Battle (9-2) of the United States duels Gabe Green (11-4) of the United States at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Jessica-Rose Clark (11-8) of Australia faces off Tainara Lisboa (5-2) of Brazil at women’s bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Charlotte 2023 fight card

The current UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Alex Morono vs. Tim Means

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.