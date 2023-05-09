Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz launch press conference

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz battle it out in the main event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. Ahead of their highly anticipated, eight-round, 185-pound boxing match live on DAZN, the fighters host a launch press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano defends her undisputed featherweight title against former world champion and old rival Heather Hardy.

In Australia, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.