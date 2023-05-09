KSI (3-0, 3 KOs) and Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) battle it out on the top of MF & DAZN: X Series 007 fight card taking place at OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, May 13. The contest features YouTuber turned fighter up against fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Deji Olatunji and Swarmz square off in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Salt Papi faces Anthony Taylor in a three-rounder at catchweight and ViruZz takes on DK Money in a three-rounder at cruiserweight. Also on the card a pair of three-round bouts between Tennessee Thresh and Paigey Cakey, and Little Bellsy and Lil Kymchii.

Plus, WingsOfRedemption goes up against Boogie2988 in a three-rounder at heavyweight and Corn clashes with Unbaer in a three-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Luis Nestor and Archie King faceoff in a three-rounder at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when the KSI vs Joe Fournier airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 14.

MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier tickets

MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 13 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England are on sale.

KSI vs Joe Fournier tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier in UK & USA

Boxing fans can watch MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 13. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 pm BST and 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier live stream on DAZN and Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 14. The start time is scheduled for 2:35 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 6:30 am AEST.

MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier fight card

The current KSI vs Joe Fournier fight card can be found below.

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

Little Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Corn vs. Unbaer

Luis Nestor vs. Archie King