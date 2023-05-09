Rolando Romero and Ismael Barroso battle it out in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The contest features a native of Las Vegas, Nevada up against fellow-former world title challenger and interim titleholder from Venezuela. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live on Showtime. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) steps inside the ring for the first time since last May when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the sixth round and suffered his first career defeat. Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs), who replaced WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello, last fought in August 2022 when he KO’d Fernando David Saucedo in the fourth round and secured his fourth win in a row.

The date when Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 14.

The co-main event pits a native of Havana, Cuba Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs), fighting out of Las Vegas, against Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Los Angeles-based Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Kenneth Sims Jr (19-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois meet in the 12-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator. The full fight card can be found below.

Romero vs Barroso tickets

Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 13 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are on sale.

Romero vs Barroso tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, May 13. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso in Australia & other countries

Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, May 14. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Romero vs Barroso from practically anywhere.

Romero vs Barroso fight card

The current Romero vs Barroso lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card, including the undercard bouts, is expected to be announced shortly.

Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator