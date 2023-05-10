UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida takes place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 14.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) of Suriname and No. 12 Jailton Almeida (18-2) of Brazil battle it out at heavyweight. In the co-main event, No. 5 Anthony Smith of the United States and No. 7 Johnny Walker of Brazil square off at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Ian Garry (11-0) of Ireland and Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) of the United States duel at welterweight. Plus, Alex Morono (22-8) and Tim Means (32-14-1) meet in an all-American clash also at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 13. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT.

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, May 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 1:30 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida from practically anywhere.

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida fight card

The full UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry

Alex Morono vs. Tim Means

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa