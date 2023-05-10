UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida takes place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 14.
In the five-round main event, No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) of Suriname and No. 12 Jailton Almeida (18-2) of Brazil battle it out at heavyweight. In the co-main event, No. 5 Anthony Smith of the United States and No. 7 Johnny Walker of Brazil square off at light heavyweight.
Also on the card, Ian Garry (11-0) of Ireland and Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) of the United States duel at welterweight. Plus, Alex Morono (22-8) and Tim Means (32-14-1) meet in an all-American clash also at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 13. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT.
UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida start time in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, May 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 1:30 am AEST.
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida from practically anywhere.
UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida fight card
The full UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
- Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
- Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry
- Alex Morono vs. Tim Means
Preliminary Card
- Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
- Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
- Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
- Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
- Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa